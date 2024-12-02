From the architect:

Villa Glen is a 1930s Interwar Villa located on a curved, tree lined street in Toorak, with sweeping panoramic views across the leafy suburb. Designed for an Art Consultant and her family of five, the project included a significant renovation to the heritage villa and a sympathetic addition to the dwelling.

Once a stubborn floor plan, the design unlocked the space planning giving rise to clearly defined zones, and a fresh modernised home for our clients and their enviable collection of contemporary Australian and Asian Art. The heritage house was carefully replanned to include a sitting room adjoining a dining room, a spacious new open plan kitchen and living space, and a home office. A stair was relocated to connect with the first-floor rumpus room, master suite, private terrace, and the children’s bedrooms.

Central to the experience of the interior is the introduction of new openings between spaces, providing curated sight lines to the spectacular collection of art and creating moments of delight.

Drawing inspiration from 1930s art deco interiors and in particular Le Corbusier’s c.1931 architectural polychromy, the interiors combine harmonious colour palettes with contemporary detailing. The interior design provides a canvas for the art collection, often subtle and delicate in colour, with spaces that also hold bold and dynamic sculpture and furniture.

Marbled stone, brass accents, deep walnut timber flooring and joinery with pops of pink provide interest, texture, and depth to this grand old dame.