Split-level flooring and slim wooden blinds separate the living spaces of this multi-generational home in the Australian city of Newcastle, New South Wales.

The eponymous owner of Vikki's Place needed a home that could accommodate herself and her grown-up son, who comes to stay for long periods of time with his own family of four.

Locally-based Curious Practice set about creating a cosy multi-generational home that "does not presume separation between family members".

The home sits on flood-prone land, so living spaces are exclusively designated to the home's first floor, supported by a concrete block-work volume at ground level.

One side of Vikki's Place plays host to an open living and dining area.

Birch plywood has been used to craft simple open-face cabinets in the kitchen, with countertops clad in stainless steel.

The space is otherwise dressed with a wood burner, mauve-coloured sofa and a long dark-wood table where the family can enjoy meals.