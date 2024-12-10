Victoria Road Residence

From the architect:

Situated in Hawthorn East, this project seamlessly blends the enduring charm of a double-fronted Victorian terrace with contemporary design to create a multi-generational family home.

The original front section of the house has been carefully preserved, repurposed as three bedrooms, a study, and two bathrooms. Beyond the historic facade, a modern extension reveals a spacious open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area - designed as the central hub for family gatherings.

A glazed hallway wraps around the new swimming pool, guiding you to a rear structure that houses a self-contained residence for elderly parents, a double garage, and a staircase leading to a dedicated children’s retreat.

A key design challenge was to bring natural light into the south-facing rear living spaces. This was achieved by integrating two internal courtyards, a large kitchen skylight, and a butterfly roof form with north-facing highlight windows, ensuring a bright, inviting environment throughout the year.

The interior design features a palette of natural blackbutt flooring, dark timber-veneered joinery, and large-format porcelain benchtops, with timber battens and mirrors adding layers of texture and visual interest.

In line with a strong commitment to sustainability, the project incorporates passive design principles to reduce energy consumption and minimize its carbon footprint. Key sustainable features include highly insulated double-glazed windows, extensive thermal insulation in walls and roofs, and high-performance building wraps to limit air leakage.

The result is a home that remains comfortable year-round with minimal energy requirements.