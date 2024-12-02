Updating a Queenslander for modern life

Keith Street House is a Queenslander adapted to meet the demands of a modern family.

Context

Residents of modern-day Queensland live very different lives to the people who originally occupied the pre-war cottages that dominate the state.

The issue with these structures is that many of them have very dark rooms, which has been worsened by the fact that over the years many people have had their houses renovated to close off the verandahs as a way of creating more internal space. This resulted in even more spaces lacking natural light and ventilation.

Brief

The same was true for this home, which required renovations to increase natural light, ventilation and overall livability. The clients also wanted to improve the relationship between the house and its lush tropical environment. The idea was to retain the key characteristics of the home but elevate it as a celebration of modern Queensland living.

Design response

In response to the brief, the matrix of rooms was broken down and rearranged into a free-flowing plan that better suits a modern lifestyle.

The kitchen now directly addresses the living room and outdoor area, and has become the focal point of home’s upper level.

A modern extension was created using a combination of light and dark painted surfaces, and liberal use of New Guinea Rosewood and Spotted Gum timbers. It represents a stark departure from the original house and is the ultimate depiction of modern Queensland life.

