Two into one

Consolidating two 1940s apartments into a cohesive, light-filled family home, Utz-Sanby Architects have created a modern and inviting space while working within the confines of the existing building.

The focus was on re-planning the interior spaces, integrating natural light and ventilation, and establishing open-plan living areas that seamlessly connected with a north-facing outdoor living space and a private garden adjacent to the kitchen.

The implementation of a steel staircase and atrium unites the two formerly separate residences. By unlocking the plan on both levels and removing load-bearing walls, the two separate apartments were seamlessly linked, giving rise to expansive open-plan interiors.

Among the project's key challenges was the integration of a large double-height void and gallery for the staircase. This presented structural complexities but proved to be a triumph, resulting in an abundance of natural light flooding the interior and serving as a central focal point for the entire design.

To modernise the home and harmonise new and existing, a restrained material palette of timber, black steel, terrazzo and fresh white walls complemented the original dark red brickwork, existing timber floors, and steel windows, striking a harmonious balance between contemporary elements and the building's historical charm.

The removal of bulky 1970s additions from the front and rear of the original structure enabled a fresh start, breathing new life into the timeless 1940s building. As a result, Utz-Sanby successfully achieved their vision, delivering a single, stunning family residence that now stands as a testament to thoughtful design and a seamless fusion of past and present.