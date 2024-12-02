The architectural images set within posts like these often make a viewer wonder where all the clutter sits, but according to One Design Office (ODO) Founder Samson Tiew, "It's all tucked away behind hidden doors.”

Tiew’s own three-bedroom home in Richmond, Two Fold House, gains its name from the duality of the project. On one hand, the house has been subdivided from one home into two, while the functionality of the dwelling – spanning clean lines, concealed doors, and 'hardworking' walls to divide work and play – also adds to its title.

"As a designer, I do feel a responsibility to present a sophisticated home that can entertain guests in a way that reflects my craft,” Tiew says.

“But as a father, I also know that life is all about those other noisy, messy moments. It was important to us that our family home could do both, which is where the 'twofold' nature of our home really began.

"There are many thoughts and surprises that come with the design. The integrated joinery doors tuck things away and the walls work really hard - there is always another facet or element to reveal itself within the house. Evoking a sense of functionality, but also play, we wanted to dive a bit deeper and create more layers to be discovered."

Sliding bi-fold doors divide the living and dining rooms, while vertical detailing hides the joints to create an uninterrupted space when open. Tiew has opted for a muted palette, with blackbutt flooring and stainless steel quietly elevating the space.

The juxtaposition between repose and play is also carried into the division of the top and bottom floors. On the ground floor, entry shrouds and bay windows create calming spaces with outlooks to beyond, while upstairs, attic windows break up walls from the inside, maximising cross-ventilation and city views. A rooftop terrace sits above.

Moving outside, a pentagonal, stacked brick facade creates an intriguing visual, with the bricks laid on an angle. A beige colour palette creates an earthy appeal that takes inspiration from the surrounding streetscape and limits any detraction from the site context.