Twenties duplex transformed into new generation apartments

Luigi Roselli has significantly modified a typical 1920s two-storey flat at Potts Point, Sydney into a four-storey block fit with a basement carpark and cellar, a ground floor garden apartment and a two-storey penthouse.

Forty per cent of the original building was demolished, mainly the rooms at the back of the property, and replaced by a modern structure with curved scissor balconies, a completely new fitout and a rooftop terrace.

The original façade at the front of the property, including its Queen Anne leadlight windows, liver toned brickwork, and timber shingle-skirted bow windows, was left to preserve the building’s consistency with the style of the street, the only hint of the renovation being a glazed bridge leading up to the first-floor apartment entrance.



The scissor balconies of the back elevation are angled to offer side views while maintaining the building’s rear alignment with the neighbouring properties

Inside, the architects note that every millimetre has been carefully planned to condense the content of a large house into a city pad. The joinery was designed by Project Architect, Jane McNeill and fabricated/assembled by Space Joinery who aimed to provide as much storage as possible for the owners and room for the luxury furniture.

McNeil also designed a library and study area for the owners which is tucked beside a steep stair that climbs to a landscaped roof terrace and spa pool.

Curved surfaces feature throughout and are juxtaposed by strong angular elements. The curving interior staircase backdropped by an original mid 1920s window is one example, while the the Corian benchtop and rounded glass vanity in the bathrooms are two more.



Spiral staircase is self-supporting fit with a matching spiral plywood balustrade



Bathroom features angular Corian benchtop, Lea Ceramica tiled floor, Carara marble bath surround and untiled walls

Main bathroom is located in the 1920s part of the apartment and so features metro style ceramic tiles with exceedingly tight grout joints characteristic of the period.

PLANS

PRODUCTS

WINDOWS

ORIGINAL QUEEN ANE LEADLIGHT WINDOWS

FROSTED GLASS WALL

WALLS

ORIGINAL LIVER TONED BRICKWORK

ORIGINAL TIMBER SHINGLES

STAIRS

JACOBS LADDER STAIR

SPIRAL PLYWOOD BALUSTRADE

VENEERS

AMERICAN OAK TIMBER VENEERS

BENCHTOPS

CARA MARBLE BENCHTOP, BEDROOM

CORIAN BENCTOP, BATHROOM

JOINERY

SPACE JOINERY PTY LTD

LIGHTING

TANGENT LIGHT

TILES

BISANNA TILES, KITCHEN

LEA CERAMICA, BATHROOM

FURNITURE

HARRY BERTOIA, CLASSIC DIAMOND CHAIR

CURTAIN & BLIND FACTORY, CURTAINS

POLISHED CHROME FRAMED MIRROR

'PAPA BEAR' WINGBACK CHAIR, HANS J WEGNER