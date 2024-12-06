Interwar duplex turned light, airy family home

From the architect:

An existing interwar duplex on a sloping site was the foundation of this challenging project.

The two units had complex floor plans over three levels, including a detached basement. The interior was adapted primarily through the demolition of dividing walls and floors. The basement garage was connected through a new staircase and repurposed as the kids’ play area.

The solidity of the original building was respected through curved details and materials designed to emphasise mass. A new central void above the entry creates drama and provides a visual clarity to the arrangement of spaces.

The building’s steep elevation provided excellent views but created a disconnection with the outdoors. A key gesture was burying the old garage doors behind a grassy hill to connect the main living space to the garden and swimming pool.

The result is a brilliant entertainer where young kids and pets can run wild.