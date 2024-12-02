Trilogy Penthouses

Trilogy PenthousesTPG Architects were commissioned by the original building developer to undertake a major uplift of the quality of fit-out of the two penthouse suites in the residential tower
TPG Architects were commissioned by the original building developer to undertake a major uplift of the quality of fit-out of the two penthouse suites in the residential tower to meet the market expectations for such a prestigious location.
This saw a complete redesign of the planning of the apartments, opening the spaces to find more connection to the stunning tropical setting on The Esplande.
Project Summary
LocationCairns, QLD
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectTPG
PhotographerAnthony Basheer