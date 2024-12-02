Logo
Toorak Residence

Positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, the Toorak Residence is a dichotomy of sensory experiences.

Designed for renowned landscape architect Jack Merlo, the design brief placed emphasis on a strong synergy between architecture and landscape whilst functionally demanding spaces suitable for large formal gatherings yet still appropriate for more intimate and relaxed family time.

The Toorak Residence is a study of scale and materiality, enriched by the presence of shadows. Solid glass bricks create a translucent veil upon which to glimpse this tranquil passing of the day and imbue a surreal luster and humility to the surrounds.

At night, lights within illuminate the facade and project an ephemeral glow. Texture and light effortlessly transcend the spaces into a kaleidoscope of curated volumes, each as dramatic yet timeless as the last.

The Toorak Residence sets a new benchmark for the dramatic allowing the occupants to take center stage.

Project Summary
LocationToorak, VIC
Year2020
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectADDARC
