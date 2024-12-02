Toorak House 2 emerges as a testament to architectural prowess and a reflection of its owner's penchant for entertainment. With an aura of refined simplicity, the house stands as an embodiment of modern design, expertly balancing aesthetics with functionality.

Developed through a number of discussions and drawings, the brief was an exercise in masterful planning, which struck an unlikely balance of restraint and exuberance.

The exterior facade, an interplay of white brick, off-form concrete, and intricate bronze accents, embodies the understated elegance of the dwelling. Soft arches throughout the interior alongside travertine flooring and plaster walls create a dance of light and shadow throughout the day.

The interior spaces intriguingly marry privacy and vibrance. The grand lobby flaunts a grand piano and chandelier, while the welcome room, graced by a majestic oak tree, boasts a pink onyx and white marble bar—a focal point for morning coffees and evening cocktails. The kitchen features a number of sculptural elements.

Moving beyond a concealed Whiskey Bar, occupants are treated to a subterranean sanctuary—a nightclub, pool room, and wine cellar accessible by invitation only. The bedrooms sit on the upper levels.

Natural, self-finishing materials were thoughtfully selected to ensure the project's longevity and to double down on sustainability. The site's three existing oak trees were also maintained. Seeking to challenge the conventions of modern living, the dwelling is more symphony of architecture than structure.