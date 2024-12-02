From the architect:

Tiro, the latin word for “new recruit”, is a boutique collection of five family sized townhouses at 2 Newman Avenue, Carnegie, Melbourne.

The design for this project sought to create the spatial amenity of a single family house with the convenience and lower maintenance of a townhouse.

The dwellings are right sized and each feature landscaped ground floor north facing gardens that are much larger than normally found in this typology of development.

The architectural language is modern but warm. Timber details throughout both the exterior and interior help soften the spaces and create a sense of home. Extensive use of Australian hardwoods lend an authenticity of place to the development.

Each house has a clear sense of entry and identity through the provision a street facing entry to TH1 and forecourts accessed via a landscaped pedestrian entry to TH’s 2-5.

Each townhouse has optimal solar orientation and large clerestory windows and raked ceilings further enhance the light filled lifestyle on offer at the Tiro Townhouses.