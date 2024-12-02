Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Tiro Townhouses

Tiro Townhouses

Tiro, the latin word for “new recruit”, is a boutique collection of five family sized townhouses at 2 Newman Avenue, Carnegie, Melbourne.

110689.jpg

sharestar

1 of 13 slides

110690.jpg

sharestar

1 of 13 slides

110707.jpg

sharestar

1 of 13 slides

110708.jpg

sharestar

1 of 13 slides

110709.jpg

sharestar

1 of 13 slides

110710.jpg

sharestar

1 of 13 slides

110712.jpg

sharestar

1 of 13 slides

110713.jpg

sharestar

1 of 13 slides

110715.jpg

sharestar

1 of 13 slides

110716.jpg

sharestar

1 of 13 slides

110718.jpg

sharestar

1 of 13 slides

110864.jpg

sharestar

1 of 13 slides

110875.jpg

sharestar

1 of 13 slides

From the architect:

Tiro, the latin word for “new recruit”, is a boutique collection of five family sized townhouses at 2 Newman Avenue, Carnegie, Melbourne.

The design for this project sought to create the spatial amenity of a single family house with the convenience and lower maintenance of a townhouse.

The dwellings are right sized and each feature landscaped ground floor north facing gardens that are much larger than normally found in this typology of development.

Two car lock up garages also offer residents additional flexibility as some choose to adapt their garage for a home gym or office or playspace.

The architectural language is modern but warm. Timber details throughout both the exterior and interior help soften the spaces and create a sense of home. Extensive use of Australian hardwoods lend an authenticity of place to the development.

Each house has a clear sense of entry and identity through the provision a street facing entry to TH1 and forecourts accessed via a landscaped pedestrian entry to TH’s 2-5.

Two car lock up garages also offer residents additional flexibility as some choose to adapt their garage for a home gym or office or playspace.

Each townhouse has optimal solar orientation and large clerestory windows and raked ceilings further enhance the light filled lifestyle on offer at the Tiro Townhouses.

Project Summary
LocationCarnegie, VIC
Year2020
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectMegowan Architectural
PhotographerBen Guthrie
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap