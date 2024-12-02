The brief for Tin Lizzie was simple: to create a "big tin shed" that would express the local vernacular architecture of the area while also embracing its coastal location.

The architects approached this challenge by designing a building with a large, exaggerated tin roof that reaches low towards the street. This creates a contemporary take on the traditional shed, while also providing shade and shelter from the sun.

The layout of the building was influenced by the desire to create a link between the beach and pool, providing necessary facilities along the journey. The main living space is located at the heart of the building, with the kitchen, dining room, and living room all opening out onto a large deck that overlooks the pool.

A negative space garden surrounded by operable glazing helps cool NE trade winds before they flow into living spaces and escape through the void. This creates a comfortable and refreshing indoor/outdoor living experience.

The entry void and vaulted ceiling allow natural light to flood into the building, which is diffused by polycarbonate wall treatments. This creates a bright and airy space that is perfect for relaxing and entertaining.

In addition to its functional design, Tin Lizzie is also a work of art. The materials used in the construction, such as the corrugated tin roof and the timber cladding, are all locally sourced and reflect the natural beauty of the surrounding area.

The result is a building that is both functional and beautiful, and that perfectly embodies the spirit of its coastal location.