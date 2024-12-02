Located on New South Wales’ south coast, Thirroul House aims to mediate between a humble Australian fibro cottage, contemporary design characteristics and the need to account for inclement weather. Designed by Lisa Breeze Architect, the home’s distinctive site proves the perfect foil for this alteration and addition.

Sitting at the base of the renowned Illawarra escarpment, Thirroul House’s site plays host to a number of native plantations, a creek and a humble surrounding streetscape. Given it effectively sits at sea level, the area is prone to flash flooding. To counteract this, Breeze has elevated the extension of the home, with an open base to allow the free movement of water and air.

As the house has passed through hands over a number of generations, the architect realised it was best to unify both the existing dwelling and subsequent addition through the removal of faux heritage details and a neutral colour palette that consists of the natural timber stain of the louvres, and a light turquoise, reminiscent of the dwelling’s heritage. The brickwork facade, which faces the street, ensures the dwelling remains respectful to the remaining dwellings in the street.

The home’s interior is minimalistic and spacious, with white walls and timber floors allowing for a warm and open feel throughout. A window within the living room with a deep sill encourages the occupants to sit and look into the garden, heightening the connection to nature.

Looking to provide space and a contemporary flavour to an existing mid-century home, Lisa Breeze Architect has effectively ensured the safety of the occupants and the house itself from extreme weather conditions with her design for Thirroul House. The dwelling has received a contemporary update and addition, settling comfortably within its surroundings.