Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
The timber beach house that’s “all front”

The timber beach house that’s “all front”

St Andrews Beach house is a circular timber house that is “all front”, with panoramic views on all sides.

AustinMaynard_StAndrews098.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

AustinMaynardStAndrews002.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

AustinMaynardStAndrews011.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

AustinMaynardStAndrews014.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

AustinMaynardStAndrews017.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

AustinMaynardStAndrews020.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

AustinMaynardStAndrews073.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

Screen-Shot-2019-01-26-at-10-06-58-pm.png

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

Screen-Shot-2019-01-26-at-10-08-27-pm.png

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

Screen-Shot-2019-01-26-at-10-08-46-pm.png

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

Screen-Shot-2019-01-26-at-10-09-06-pm.png

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

Screen-Shot-2019-01-26-at-10-09-22-pm.png

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

St-AndrewsPage01.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

St-AndrewsPage06.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

St-AndrewsPage10.jpg

sharestar

1 of 15 slides

sustainable timber beach house

St Andrews Beach house is a circular timber house that is “all front”, with panoramic views on all sides.

sustainable timber beach house

The brief

The client requested a ‘bach’ for this Mornington Peninsula Holiday home. A New Zealand term, bach refers to a basic and modest shack or shed.

Design response

With no neighbouring forms to respond to, this home was freely imagined by the architect. Its shape was determined in response to the surrounding landscape and the client’s desire for a simple interior space.

sustainable timber beach house

As the architect is not fond of corridors or circulation space, they were emitted from this home. And a home without corridors or circulation space lends itself to a circular design.

sustainable timber beach house

The internal spaces were generated by a tightly controlled plan with a spiral staircase at the core, which provides light and air but also snug spaces.

sustainable timber beach house

Instead of adding something to the outside such as a deck or veranda, says the architect, the deck has been “eroded out of the form itself, creating a two-storey space that’s both outside and inside”.

Sustainability features

The house has a small footprint, standing at under five metres in radius. Materials were chosen for their robustness and the home employs passive solar design principals.

All windows are double-glazed, and the roof is covered in solar panels with micro-inverters. A large cylinder concrete water tank also collects rainwater, which is used to flush toilets and water the garden.

Project Summary
LocationSt Andrews Beach, VIC
Year2018
StatusComplete
Size139 m²
Credits
ArchitectAustin Maynard
PhotographerBen Hosking
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap