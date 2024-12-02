The structured modernism of Stratum

The name ‘Stratum’ is derived from the use of stacked bricks throughout the internal and external walls of the home and pays homage to an idea of a house built in layers.

In essence, the brief for Stratum was to create a beautiful, modernist home that celebrated views over the adjacent golf course to the rear of the property. We were presented with a design challenge of capturing both the South facing views and desirable North facing amenity.

A solution was formulated through a series of courtyards throughout the plan, drawing breezes and light through the heart of the home. The clients were seeking a contemporary single storey dwelling that didn’t present as cold and clinical to visitors. The strategy to achieve a warm and inviting home was executed through the selection of materials. The end product is a dwelling carved out of a bespoke, monolithic brick material.

The solid brick foundations provide an anchor to the tall, carved ‘white box’, propped high above the primary living areas, allowing internal spaces to be light-filled and ventilate effortlessly. The exaggerated, linear geometry of the house is further strengthened by the linear geometry of the bricks.

Despite being a manmade product, the bricks have a very rustic and handmade essence about them, contributing to the aesthetic of a timeless and enduring piece of architecture.