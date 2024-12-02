The perfect design for self-isolation & self-reflection

Sarajevo-based Filter Architecture has come up with the perfect self-isolation and self-reflection cabin design, one that will undoubtedly appeal to the outdoors type as well as those who fear another pandemic is on the horizon.

Known as the ‘Bivouac Zoran Simic’ cabin, it is situated in the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and is perched on the remote mountain of Visočica, a mountain range in central Bosnia and Herzegovina that is 1974m above sea level. Geologically, Visočica is part of the Dinaric Alps and formed largely of secondary and tertiary sedimentary rock, mostly limestone and dolomite.

Designed as a small yet sturdy structure, it serves as a shelter for hikers and allows for striking views over the landscape.

The cabin is set between two mountains called Visočica and Bjelašnica, it is one of the few locations where trekking paths cross the canyon, connecting both mountains and allowing for views that open over the vast, breathtaking landscape.

This cabin was designed in order to expose visitors to the views and accentuate their mountain experience.

The architects say that the cabin’s internal space has been configured by three platforms that also act as floor areas, beds, or benches.

“Composed of two opposing platforms that cascade towards the entrance, the space is able to fit up to nine visitors sitting and facing each other. The outer design has been thought in such way that it results in a reduced footprint as there was no need for destructive terrain excavation.”

According to Filter Architecture, “the bivouac was built with very limited resources, under difficult high mountain conditions, but with enormous voluntary engagement and cooperation that would be impossible in a purely commercial context,’ comments filter architecture.”

“the main challenge in the construction was transportation, and for this purpose, the military helicopter unit was engaged for the transportation of construction material to the site. the fact that one of the lead architects is an experienced mountaineer has played a crucial role in the design of the bivouac, increasing the quality of the user’s experience. the architects of the filter studio have also contributed to its actual building on the site, together with the members of the local mountaineering club, making this a genuine community-driven project.”

Images: Archdaily, designboom, tumblr. Words: designboom and Filter Architecture.