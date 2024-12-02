Ramsar Fields: The modern barnhouse

Located in the middle of a 75-acre open grass paddock, this house enjoys uninterrupted views in all directions.

The challenge was to design a house that makes the most of this incredible location. Initial site analysis identified the primary view opportunities as well as potential for harsh westerly winds sweeping across the open west paddocks.

The resultant design divides the house into a series of pods, each aligned to specific views. These pods are angled and incorporate strategic window placement to enable these views to be experienced from multiple locations in the house at the same time, unimpeded.

Designed for a couple with overseas relatives, the south ‘wing’ of the house is able to completely ‘shut off’ when not in use or used as a self-contained guest wing for visiting family.

The form and materials of the home draw on the traditional Australia homestead vernacular, with simple gable forms, corrugated metal roofing, wide verandahs and recycled bricks.

These gestures are interpreted in thoroughly contemporary ways, with double bricks walls being thoroughly insulated, adoption of butt-jointed double-glazed windows on feature corners, and internally polished black concrete floors and black cabinetry.

The result is dynamic juxtaposition of old and new ideas of what makes an ‘Authentic Australian Farmhouse.’

According to archello, the client’s testimonial states, “Initially our brief was to design and a deliver a project that was a modern take on a farmhouse.”

“Still in keeping with the surroundings but bring in modern architectural aspects to the build.”

“John’s thoroughness during the design phase meant that the project was pretty well bedded down before construction started, making the build rather easy.”

“The final outcome is exceptional! Coming up the driveway you get glimpses of the different parts of the house and the corner window is one of my favourite spots. It is exactly what we wanted, we enjoy living here and its clearly evident it’s a house we want to spend a lot of time,” Ben Frew, the owner.