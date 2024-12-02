Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
The use of lighting was another key to creating a sanctuary within the shopping centre. The main lighting within the space is from the use of wall lights (custom designed by Please Please Please), that throw soft pools of illumination, rather than the har

The rise and rise of the redesign of the Rustica bakery

Now that the Victorian lockdown is over, we decided it was time to celebrate the cafe scene in Melbourne once again.

94928.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

94929.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

94930.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

94931.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

94932.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

94933.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

94934.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

94935.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

94936.jpg

sharestar

1 of 9 slides

From the architect:

Now that the Victorian lockdown is over, we decided it was time to celebrate the cafe scene in Melbourne once again, this time with Rustica, one of the most successful and recognised bakery-cafes in Melbourne.

The use of lighting was another key to creating a sanctuary within the shopping centre. The main lighting within the space is from the use of wall lights (custom designed by Please Please Please), that throw soft pools of illumination, rather than the harsh, overhead lighting of its surrounding spaces.

Located within busy Melbourne Central Shopping Centre, Rustica’s latest location is surrounded by the frantic nature of modern life.

The main aim therefore, was to imbue the space with a sense of calm. To essentially make it an oasis in amongst the chaos and noise of the city. The most effective tools to achieve this was through the use of colour, light and clean design.

Within the bright, loud, clashing colours of a shopping centre we pared back our palette to an array of soft fleshy, tonal pinks. By minimising the scope of colour in this way, the space feels quiet and serene, especially in comparison to its frenetic surrounding.

The use of lighting was another key to creating a sanctuary within the shopping centre. The main lighting within the space is from the use of wall lights (custom designed by Please Please Please), that throw soft pools of illumination, rather than the harsh, overhead lighting of its surrounding spaces.

To heighten this nurturing feeling, all sharp edges, rounding off every joinery piece were eliminated. This curviness extends though out the space, including seating, tables, dado lines on walls and even feature lighting.

The use of materials augments this, as there are no hard, flat surfaces, instead we incorporated creamy renders and buttery leather-like vinyls.

The use of lighting was another key to creating a sanctuary within the shopping centre. The main lighting within the space is from the use of wall lights, that throw soft pools of illumination, rather than the harsh, overhead lighting of its surrounding spaces.

The use of lighting was another key to creating a sanctuary within the shopping centre. The main lighting within the space is from the use of wall lights (custom designed by Please Please Please), that throw soft pools of illumination, rather than the harsh, overhead lighting of its surrounding spaces.

A stand out feature, is the rounded, monolithic front counter that travels throughout the space and literally pushes through the front window, extending a welcome to those that pass by.

This is the epicentre of deliciousness and needed to calmly command the interior.

This all creates an incredible backdrop for the café’s true heroes; the bread, cakes and coffee.

Project Summary
LocationMelbourne, VIC
Year2018
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectBergman & Co.
PhotographerBrett Boardman
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap