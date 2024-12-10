The Woolloomooloo Bachelor Pad

From the designers

The Woolloomooloo Apartment has been transformed into a sophisticated “Bachelor Pad” embracing a masculine, dark and moody finishes palette, in line with the client's vision.

The waterside, loft-style apartment recognises the wharfs industrial past with the singular timber beam that cuts through the apartment which remains raw and exposed.

The focus was on enhancing functionality and aesthetics within the compact space. Given the small nature of the apartment, the layout remained largely unchanged, but significant improvements were made to optimise the spatial layout of the bathrooms, update finishes, and increase storage.

Colour was introduced into the Powder Room & Ensuite, using deep green textured tiles and a complementary green fresco. The tile selection breaks the monotony of dark finishes and adds a vibrant yet harmonious contrast. In the powder room, a curve was incorporated to soften an existing bulkhead with sharp edges, creating a more inviting and fluid space.

Bespoke light fittings were carefully selected to complement the masculine finishes, ensuring that each piece enhanced the overall design while providing practical illumination.

A dedicated bar space was created to meet the client’s lifestyle needs. Additionally, a hidden fold-down bed was cleverly integrated behind mirrored doors, located behind the banquette seat, providing a secondary sleeping area without compromising space.

A custom bench seat was designed to perfectly fit the width of the living and dining areas, seamlessly tying the spaces and finishes together. The monolithic Nero Marquina marble plinths, chosen for its striking dark features, was paired with ivory boucle upholstery to soften the overall look.

This harmonious blend of contrasting materials captures the essence of the apartment, reflecting both its historical context and contemporary design.