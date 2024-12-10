Logo
The Woolloomooloo Bachelor Pad

The Woolloomooloo Apartment has been transformed into a sophisticated “Bachelor Pad” embracing a masculine, dark and moody finishes palette, in line with the client's vision.

001bf3e7-3b97-4236-80f3-4d6966783fef.jpg

0c830060-4b0f-4c70-b968-2bd8056068be.jpg

133e545d-5d2d-4d33-b66c-9cffffdb2e57.jpg

1fd36f63-bb09-4cf3-99b7-b07a62eca758.jpg

2849fbad-0a8f-4d36-bec0-644ade2b63bc.jpg

2b675888-9233-4a20-b130-e72aaf4d5863.jpg

2d4eb2d6-d5c7-460c-834e-31d8403389d0.jpg

4bfae2d2-a74b-4983-b9eb-760991894b34.jpg

599d6565-1bb0-436e-ba7a-61da194aac2b.jpg

5de72788-3abd-43ea-90a0-c573e014e24d.jpg

7a537641-05fd-4960-9edf-bf6828a3978c.jpg

7c419a12-027b-4556-ba37-795c4f93afa5.jpg

83b535b3-4ce8-4c0d-9bf2-1fac7f16c89e.jpg

889ecab0-f421-435f-a1ff-bfe123221401.jpg

8b9d512a-2045-4f8c-a545-1787743581a2.jpg

9286b127-cec3-4db6-bca0-bdbb36e2545f.jpg

b71bc627-833e-4181-9fd3-d683f9ceabce.jpg

be55be3f-af5c-4bed-8c50-4f9a14c908a7.jpg

d4929132-8c5d-47ab-a9ab-0721392397df.jpg

f3710161-9edb-4623-b105-6507d95e1455.jpg

From the designers

The waterside, loft-style apartment recognises the wharfs industrial past with the singular timber beam that cuts through the apartment which remains raw and exposed.

The focus was on enhancing functionality and aesthetics within the compact space. Given the small nature of the apartment, the layout remained largely unchanged, but significant improvements were made to optimise the spatial layout of the bathrooms, update finishes, and increase storage.

Colour was introduced into the Powder Room & Ensuite, using deep green textured tiles and a complementary green fresco. The tile selection breaks the monotony of dark finishes and adds a vibrant yet harmonious contrast. In the powder room, a curve was incorporated to soften an existing bulkhead with sharp edges, creating a more inviting and fluid space.

Bespoke light fittings were carefully selected to complement the masculine finishes, ensuring that each piece enhanced the overall design while providing practical illumination.

A dedicated bar space was created to meet the client’s lifestyle needs. Additionally, a hidden fold-down bed was cleverly integrated behind mirrored doors, located behind the banquette seat, providing a secondary sleeping area without compromising space.

A custom bench seat was designed to perfectly fit the width of the living and dining areas, seamlessly tying the spaces and finishes together. The monolithic Nero Marquina marble plinths, chosen for its striking dark features, was paired with ivory boucle upholstery to soften the overall look.

This harmonious blend of contrasting materials captures the essence of the apartment, reflecting both its historical context and contemporary design.

Project Summary
LocationWoolloomooloo, NSW
Year2023
StatusComplete
Credits
PhotographerPablo Veiga
ArchitectThe Unlisted Collective
