Regarded as a place of congregation and sanctuary, Paul Cooksey’s The Tea House Project became a reality after a conversation with friends about a renovation to their existing bungalow home.

The undersized kitchen was an issue for the occupants and the connections to nature were sparing at best. Cooksey looked to connect a studio space utilised as a storage facility to the existing house as part of the refresh, which would increase amenity and function.

The addition devised by Cooksey features a kitchen which acts as a central point for all family members. The new extension also features a pavilion that sits amongst a garden of native plants and robust textures.

Material and form of the facade was inspired by the existing, in an attempt to not disrupt the streetscape. The skylights that sit on either side of the addition ensure it remains connected to other parts of the home, with the kitchen separated by a corridor filled with natural light.

The kitchen sits in complete contrast to the light-filled corridors, with a black form sitting above it that is framed in white circulation spaces. A powder room has been created, as well as a safe way to access the existing cellar and bar.

The studio space has become a more functional area, with a laundry, media room, study and master suite implemented. The unique nature of the home’s floorplate makes for a dwelling that prioritises both private time and quality time with family, with all being able to come together at the close of the day in a kitchen and living area made more inviting and open through the work of Paul Cooksey.