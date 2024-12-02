Transforming an unassuming four-room cottage, Bones Studio have aimed to recondition The Stables into a contemporary dwelling with superior connections to the outdoors.

Situated on a straightforward block, the abode has been re-lifed as a courtyard-style dwelling that massages natural light and garden deep into the interior.

The refurbishment is an exercise in thoughtful renovation, conserving the original sleeping quarters while raising the bungalow, providing secure parking underneath. A two-storey, L-shaped rear extension houses common areas and a principal suite, while framing the Eastern facing poolside courtyard.

The courtyard is central to the scheme and interacts with almost every room in the house, either tangibly or visually. On arrival, the transparent glazed entry foyer offers direct sightlines to the courtyard from the gatehouse. Inside, generous sliding doors connect the kitchen, dining, and sunken lounge with the outdoor space, resulting in a seamless indoor/outdoor living experience.

The courtyard's orientation towards the east allows the sun to inundate the interior living areas with morning light and provides the master suite with a northern aspect despite being located on the southern side of the plot. A battened external screen and curved void elevate the quality of natural light, creating an animated interplay of light and shadow throughout the day.