A sloped site inundated with bushland in Castlecrag on Sydney’s lower north shore provides the platform for The Seed House, designed by fitzpatrick+partners. The dwelling’s robust palette of stone, timber steel and concrete has been informed by the surrounds, with innovative technologies utilised to piece it together.

Materiality is restricted, with the CLT structure imagined as a number of consolidated spaces. Each space can link together, open or close depending on the occupant’s preference. The practice created a number of bespoke details within the home, to ensure the likes of CLT, breathable membranes and rain screening could be utilised.

The interior spaces are defined by the computer analysis required to design the home. Timber cabinetry, joinery and furniture features throughout, with the interiors melding with the site. Both internal and external materials have been curated with the idea that they will age with the young family over time, allowing it to become the ideal forever home as their lifestyles and habits alter.