The existing cottage was a pleasantly scaled exception to the terrace houses in the area. The new dwelling maintains the same scale weatherboard building to the street but adds a raised gabled volume behind, freeing the ground floor for open living spaces

The Erskineville House

After careful examination and trepidation, the existing dilapidated weatherboard cottage, was replaced to make way for a new four-bedroom home.

140304.jpg

140307.jpg

140308.jpg

140309.jpg

140310.jpg

140311.jpg

140314.jpg

140315.jpg

From the architects:

The existing cottage was a pleasantly scaled exception to the terrace houses in the area. The new dwelling maintains the same scale weatherboard building to the street but adds a raised gabled volume behind, freeing the ground floor for open living spaces.

Three site boundaries and the weatherboard cottage define the new living zone, maximising the available living space. Over time the garden will grow and create a lush green room connected to but protected from the elements.

Project Summary
LocationErskineville, NSW
Year2020
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectKreis Grennan Architecture
PhotographerBruce Henderson
