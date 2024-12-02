Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
A renovation of a tired country homestead to a more traditional yet modern home The whole house layout was reworked to provide more flow and connection to the spaces within while engaging with the external gardens and landscape. The style did reflect a mo

The English house in Penguin

The original brief was to renovate the existing house to allow more light and sun into the internal spaces.

140160.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

140161.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

140162.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

140163.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

140165.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

140167.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

140171.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

140174.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

140177.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

140183.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

From the architect:

The original brief was to renovate the existing house to allow more light and sun into the internal spaces. However due to many issues with the existing build, the brief changed to demolish half of the house and make new.

This allowed for us to look at ways to connect back into the existing house but also create a new look and feel to the whole house. The look the owners wanted to have incorporated into the design was the high gabled end with glass.

This allowed for us to look at ways to connect back into the existing house but also create a new look and feel to the whole house. The look the owners wanted to have incorporated into the design was the high gabled end with glass.

A renovation of a tired country homestead to a more traditional yet modern home.

The whole house layout was reworked to provide more flow and connection to the spaces within while engaging with the external gardens and landscape.

Part of the house was demolished to improve light and sun penetration as well as improve flow throughout the house. The spaces were divided up into public and private spaces and added volume and height.

This allowed for us to look at ways to connect back into the existing house but also create a new look and feel to the whole house. The look the owners wanted to have incorporated into the design was the high gabled end with glass.

All new linings, trims, painting and electrical works were provided to the existing internal spaces to ensure the home felt new throughout.

The style did reflect a more traditional approach with an english twist, having a black and white colour palette, painted brick gable ends and glazing bars to the Upvc windows. This was of course a direction that the owners who are from England wanted to achieve.

However the crowning jewel of the project, that instigated the renovation, is the Room of Reasoning' - a dark moody timber room dedicated to separation and reflection

This allowed for us to look at ways to connect back into the existing house but also create a new look and feel to the whole house. The look the owners wanted to have incorporated into the design was the high gabled end with glass.

Project Summary
LocationPenguin, TAS
Year2019
StatusComplete
Size300 m²
Budget$700000
Credits
ArchitectStarbox Architecture
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap