An economical design tailors simple materials to make a comfortable home for a busy couple with young children.

The Cottage on the Coast

A single-storey cottage overlooking the ocean received a new first floor to take advantage of spectacular coastal views.

From the architect:

A single-storey cottage overlooking the ocean received a new first floor to take advantage of spectacular coastal views.

The pitched roof form in the living spaces on the upper floor creates a generously-proportioned series of rooms, addressing the ocean view.

A cut-out corner of the balcony serves to frame views south along the coastline, while offering privacy from the block of flats next door.

Mirrors and skylights in the living rooms bring in northern sun and amplify views in a tight floor plate, increasing the sense of space.

The form of the garage recalls seaside bathing pavilions.

Project Summary
LocationMaroubra, NSW
Year2019
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectLuke Moloney Architecture
PhotographerCam Murchison
