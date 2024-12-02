Hawthorn's Auburn ApartmentsSplinter Society's Auburn Apartments derives its name from the rustic-coloured leaves that line the pathways and the sun that creates illuminated shapes along the stone-heavy exterior and interior.
Set amongst a grand streetscape in Melbourne’s East, the Splinter Society-designed Auburn Apartments derives its name from the rustic-coloured leaves that line the pathways and the sun that creates illuminated shapes along the stone-heavy exterior and interior. The apartments all contain individually distinct configurations, ensuring that occupants of each dwelling can own something that is uniquely theirs.
Despite the unique floorplans, the houses share a glistening facade. Screened by bronze metal mesh, the facade reflects its surrounding, giving it a sense of self awareness. The screening is punctuated by a series of refined, industrial steel frames requiring intricate metal work, not often seen in multi residential buildings. These create a continuity across the façade while breaking up the program into distinctly different areas. Across the façade, these frame outlooks, balconies and even occasionally outdoor seating. The finer qualities of the upper level are grounded with a solid, textured natural stone base.
Splinter Society were tasked with a brief by a client that is both developer and builder, that subsequently allowed for a higher level of construction expertise, which is witnessed when looking at the buildings themselves. All of these factors create a major point of difference for Melbourne’s bustling bespoke multi-res market.
Stone is very much the dominant feature in The Auburn Apartments. A nine-metre high void at the precinct’s entrance is lined with stone that, when hit with natural light, casts a vast range of intriguing shapes and patterns. The raw stone also carries into the interiors of the generous apartments, making bespoke, tactile details in the kitchens and ensuites and intertwines with the painted walls. Like individual homes, each has a unique configuration with well-appointed kitchen, finely detailed fireplace, dedicated study space, quality joinery with build-in seating and private outdoor space.
Splinter Society have been respectful of the surrounding streetscape full of classic architecture, but have been true to their desire to create something contemporarily spectacular. The juxtaposition of bronze and stone fuses two eclectic textures and gives them the ability to mould together, creating a warm palette of contemporary proportions. The Auburn Apartments are an assured new edition to the Hawthorn streetscape they reside within, ensuring they fit in seamlessly as opposed to sticking out like a sore thumb amongst its counterparts.