Technē reimagines Bangkok street food dining for high-profile Melbourne restaurant

A new restaurant in Melbourne’s Crown complex reinterprets Bangkok’s street food experience for a high-profile hospitality context.

For the design of Long Chim, Technē Architecture + Interior Design used a material palette that was inspired by the patina of Bangkok’s streets. The resulting fitout is a fluid space that will evolve with use and time.

“The space was imagined as a reflection of the dynamic urban context of Bangkok street food,” says Technē director Nick Travers.

“Our vision was to create a contemporary restaurant and bar space that encapsulates the authenticity of the food and beverage offering.”

The architects stripped back the layers of the pre-existing tenancy to reveal its raw qualities.

Natural light was tempered, and the use of directional downlights over the restaurant’s tables foster a sense of ‘intimacy’ for diners.





The material palette embraces texture, incorporating robust mesh, layered grilles and lattices to add some softness to the rugged space. Colour is added to the space through furniture, discreet surface treatments, and hanging artwork, while screens at the entrance are reminiscent of the patterned pavers that line Bangkok’s streets.

“The result is a space [that] balances utilitarian form with moments and layers of vibrant Thai culture,” says Travers.

As Dan Stock from News Corp says, “[Long Chim] is the most un-Crown Crown restaurant.”









