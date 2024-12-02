Logo
Overlooking the River Avon, Christchurch's Te Pae Convention Centre does away with the box-like feel of many centres of similar purpose, with Woods Bagot and Warren & Mahoney opting for a flexuous design accentuated by a facade covered in herringbone tiles.

Overlooking the River Avon, Christchurch’s Te Pae Convention Centre does away with the box-like feel of many centres of similar purpose, with Woods Bagot and Warren & Mahoney opting for a flexuous design accentuated by a facade covered in herringbone tiles.

The overall configuration of the Centre sees the hall and exhibition space moved to the centre, with glazed foyers sitting around the outer shell. A plaza located outside links each entrance, which leads into a foyer with fluted wooden walls.

The structure looks to acknowledge the history of New Zealand’s native people, the Ngāi Tahu, through its curved nature and facade that channels the Canterbury Plains. Over 40,000 tiles in five colourways mimic the landscape. The meandering white panels throughout the interior of the Centre cover the walls.

Holding space for 2,000 guests, the Te Pae Convention Centre provides Christchurch with a definitive space to hold a number of world-class events. The pairing of Woods Bagot and Warren & Mahoney has resulted in a sculpted, curvaceous structure that looks to encapsulate the natural environment of New Zealand.

Project Summary
LocationChristchurch
Year2021
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectWoods Bagot
PhotographerChristopher Frederick Jones
