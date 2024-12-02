taylors wines cellar door

From the architect:

Family winery, Taylors Wines, has opened the doors of its new Clare Valley Cellar Door following the completion of a multi-million dollar project on the property. The ambitious build, led by GP Architects, Cook Building and Georgie Shepherd Interior Design, is now complete, and wine lovers are welcome to visit for tasting experiences and events.

The new cellar door is the first significant update to Taylors’ hospitality offering since the winery was established in 1969. The project sees Taylors move from its existing cellar door in the main winery building on the property to a newly developed site: an extension from the original homestead located on the expansive front lawn of the property.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new era for our family winery. We wanted to elevate the experience with this new cellar door, so there are no half measures,” third-generation Winemaker and Managing Director Mitchell Taylor says.

“Every detail in the project is considered, with design features that are sophisticated while being warm and inviting. The space truly reflects our family and the Taylors story, and we hope it will be the first point of call for visitors to our wonderful region.”

The new cellar door features five distinct experience areas for visitors: the Main Tasting Room, The Courtyard, The East Patio, The Event Pavilion, and the Collector’s Club members' tasting room.

The main entry of the new cellar door features Taylors’ iconic three seahorse emblem at an impressive scale in stylish weathered steel. The use of limestone carries throughout the building’s facade and walls, which speaks to how the Taylor family discovered fossilised seahorses in the vineyard’s limestone bedrock when they established the estate over 50 years ago.

Passing through the floor-to-ceiling glass entryway, guests are welcomed to the expansive tasting counter with Enomatic Wine Serving Systems for Taylors' finest wines. The large countertop, made from travertine stone, serves as a service area for Taylors’ Cellar Door team and opens into the main tasting room.

The central feature of the main tasting room is a spectacular, bronze-green tiled, circular fireplace surrounded by cosy lounges and bespoke furnishings featuring American oak and soft leather. Custom-designed exposed timber and metal roof trusses frame the room. The Victorian Ash timber used in the trusses also features on the walls to create a modern take on the classic Australian barns dotted across the region.

A private Collector’s Club members' room sits beside the Main Tasting Room, offering groups of up to 18 a luxurious space to conduct hosted tastings and events. This enclosed tasting area offers guests 180° views of Taylors’ expansive lawn area and vineyards to the east of the property.

The use of polished terrazzo-style concrete is threaded throughout the internal space and inlaid with wood and brass detailing to mark the transition between the distinct areas.

There are two outdoor areas designed for guests to enjoy Clare Valley’s notable sunny days and those decidedly chilly ones. The Courtyard features an impressive stone fireplace where guests can enjoy the crackle of burning logs. The area is sheltered by a Vergola roof, which has angled louvres to protect guests from the elements while enjoying their tasting experience. The sun-soaked East Patio offers another beautiful outdoor setting for guests to relax and breathe in the fresh Clare Valley air.

Toward the back of the new site, Taylors have created a purpose-built Event Pavilion designed to enable events to occur without disrupting normal trading of Taylors' cellar door. The covered event space features a bar service area and allows for up to 60 guests (seated) for public and private events.

The furnishings and the materials used are luxurious, with some pieces custom-designed for the new cellar door. The style speaks to the rustic beauty of Clare with a mix of natural surfaces and elegant fittings. As with everything produced on the Taylors estate, sustainability has been an essential focus for the project, with elements such as EV charging stations, solar panels and water conservation all featured in the build.

“Our goal has been to create a space that epitomises both Taylors Wines and the Clare Valley - it's an original style all of its own,” says Kristina Soggee, Senior Project Architect at GP Architects.