T1 International Retail Precinct

Sydney Airport has overseen the redesign of its international retail precinct, which has allowed for an opulent space tailored to luxury retailers at the terminal.

The former space was one sided and visually disconnected. In a bid to make the most of the existing space, Sydney Airport enhanced the volume, scale and height of the space. The precinct is now a two-sided, 360 degree immersive retail experience heightened by natural light and increased sightlines.

A neutral palette operates as a base for luxury and duty free tenants to showcase their products. Balenciaga’s store features anodized aluminium and glass displays, suspended industrial racks, distressed faux-leather furniture, and a brushed cement floor resembling sidewalk tile. Throughout the space, patinas and naturally occurring raw surfaces are deployed as finishes, suspending the space in a state of progress. Over at Moncler, dark grey marble is mixed with brass accents and vivid lighting to create the distinctive warm and welcoming atmosphere.

Heinemann Tax & Duty Free will also unveil a new beauty, fashion, luxury timepieces and jewellery offer which will complement the new luxury precinct. The new zones will feature an expanded range of luxury and premium brands, some of which are exclusive to Sydney Airport.

The entire precinct will open in 2023, with over 2,700 sqm of luxury shopping and Australia's largest collection of luxury brands in one stunning streetscape.