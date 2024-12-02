Logo
Sydney hotel revival takes cues from Cuba

A century-old, heritage-listed hotel in Sydney has been rejuvenated as a boutique hotel with a suite of distinct spaces for eating, drinking, entertainment and sleeping.

First opened in 1912 as a stately hotel, public bar and dining room, the original Macquarie Hotel in Surry Hills has found a new design identity courtesy of the architects at Studio-Gram.

The makeover is heavily influenced by Cuba, but also suggests reference to the local context. For instance, the design incorporates the colours and retro vibrancy of pre-revolution Cuba, while also including neon lights – a nod to the bars and strip joints of the local area.

Similar to the Coco Cubano restaurants, walls are adorned with an eclectic array of old images and religious memorabilia. A block orange couch and forest green walls bring to mind the vibrant streetscapes of Cuba, while plant life integrated throughout the public spaces balance out the urban theme.

The revived Harry Hotel consists of four levels, which finds a home on the corner of Goulburn Street and Wentworth Avenue. Levels two and three are dedicated to accommodation – comprising 20 ‘boutique’ rooms – while dining, drinking and entertainment facilities occupy the ground floor and level one. While Harry Hotel has arrived at a distinctive new identity via Cuba, some of its original details have been left in-tact. For instance, some of the hotel rooms feature fireplaces and wardrobes from the original Macquarie Hotel.

Harpoon Harry – the hotel’s dining offering – consists of a public bar, diner, open air terrace, lounge and parlour. These spaces all draw from a rich collection of Latin influences, from Cuba to Spain to Mexico to the Caribbean.

Project Summary
LocationSurry Hills, NSW
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectStudio-Gram
PhotographerChristopher Frederick Jones
