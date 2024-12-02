Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Sydney bungalow extension features asymmetrical gable with oversized dormers

Sydney bungalow extension features asymmetrical gable with oversized dormers

A rear extension to a 1930s Californian Bungalow in Sydney’s North Shore delivers a new light-filled living and kitchen space under a simple shed-like structure.

7637-1.jpg

sharestar

1 of 8 slides

7638-1.jpg

sharestar

1 of 8 slides

7639-2.jpg

sharestar

1 of 8 slides

7640-2.jpg

sharestar

1 of 8 slides

7642.jpg

sharestar

1 of 8 slides

7643.jpg

sharestar

1 of 8 slides

7645.jpg

sharestar

1 of 8 slides

7646.jpg

sharestar

1 of 8 slides

A rear extension to a 1930s Californian Bungalow in Sydney’s North Shore delivers a new light-filled living and kitchen space under a simple shed-like structure.

Faced with an extremely tight budget, Architect Prineas began with an asymmetrical gable extrusion from the existing cottage as it was economical to construct and easily manipulated to introduce light and garden views into the new spaces.

Oversized dormers were then added to ‘Allen Key House’ by the architect, creating natural light and a complex and lofty ceiling plane within the open plan space. Highlight windows were also placed around the extension to bring views of the treetops into the kitchen and living areas.

7638.jpg
7642-2.jpg
The brief was centred about a reconfiguration of the existing house, in order to emphasise the importance of its kitchen

The size and scale of the living and dining areas were increased to maximise functional and comfortability, and left open plan so as to not interrupt movement plans from the backyard through to the old cottage.

7640-1.jpg
Windows allow for natural light and a greater connection with the home's leafy surrounds

The existing bungalow and its original features were maintained and the existing cottage connected to the new addition via a glazed link. This link creates two internal courtyards that serve to bring additional light into the ensuite and study.

7637-2.jpg

The new addition was designed around a flat pack storage system module, allowing Ikea joinery to be integrated seamlessly into the new portion of the house.

7639-3.jpg

PRODUCTS

BENCHTOP
CAESARSTONE, SNOW

FLOORING
POLISHED CONCRETE

KITCHEN APPLIANCES & FITTINGS
IKEA

JOINERY
IKEA

BATHROOM TILES
ONSITE, WHITE MATTE MOSAICS

LIGHT FITTINGS
BY CLIENT

EXTERIOR CLADDING
JAMES HARDIE WALL & FLOOR PRODUCTS, SYCON AXON CLADDING

PAINT
WALL/CEILING, VIVID WHITE
EXTERIOR, MONUMENT

Project Summary
LocationLane Cove, NSW
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectArchitect Prineas
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap