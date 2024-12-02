Sydney bungalow extension features asymmetrical gable with oversized dormers

A rear extension to a 1930s Californian Bungalow in Sydney’s North Shore delivers a new light-filled living and kitchen space under a simple shed-like structure.

Faced with an extremely tight budget, Architect Prineas began with an asymmetrical gable extrusion from the existing cottage as it was economical to construct and easily manipulated to introduce light and garden views into the new spaces.

Oversized dormers were then added to ‘Allen Key House’ by the architect, creating natural light and a complex and lofty ceiling plane within the open plan space. Highlight windows were also placed around the extension to bring views of the treetops into the kitchen and living areas.





The brief was centred about a reconfiguration of the existing house, in order to emphasise the importance of its kitchen

The size and scale of the living and dining areas were increased to maximise functional and comfortability, and left open plan so as to not interrupt movement plans from the backyard through to the old cottage.



Windows allow for natural light and a greater connection with the home's leafy surrounds

The existing bungalow and its original features were maintained and the existing cottage connected to the new addition via a glazed link. This link creates two internal courtyards that serve to bring additional light into the ensuite and study.

The new addition was designed around a flat pack storage system module, allowing Ikea joinery to be integrated seamlessly into the new portion of the house.

PRODUCTS

BENCHTOP

CAESARSTONE, SNOW

FLOORING

POLISHED CONCRETE

KITCHEN APPLIANCES & FITTINGS

IKEA

JOINERY

IKEA

BATHROOM TILES

ONSITE, WHITE MATTE MOSAICS

LIGHT FITTINGS

BY CLIENT

EXTERIOR CLADDING

JAMES HARDIE WALL & FLOOR PRODUCTS, SYCON AXON CLADDING

PAINT

WALL/CEILING, VIVID WHITE

EXTERIOR, MONUMENT