Surry Hills House

Often the subtlest of outcomes begin with the most determined interventions. In this case, a three-level void was carved from the existing terrace to provide a shaft of light from the roof to the ground floor and a house a suspended open stair up to the rooftop extension.

The brief for this project prioritised the utilisation of an existing roof space that was to be converted into a secluded retreat with an aspect over the southern skyline.

A new stair was required to access the new rooftop extension which became an opportunity to enhance the amenity of the existing rooms below.

The new open stair was suspended within a precise vertical void that would draw light deep into the lower ground floor living areas via a new glass roof above.

The vertical volume also serves as an essential spatial release to the ground floor entrance hall as you pass under the new stairs.

The compressed entry hall is complimented by an expansion over the living area, providing much needed relief in the otherwise dark space.

The final manoeuvre was to clad the vertical shaft in recycled spotted gum to emphasise verticality towards the sky and provide a natural surface to bounce hues of warm light into the depths of the plan.