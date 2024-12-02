Logo
Northcote

Sun Catcher House

Designed to maximise space and light, this home features carefully configured spaces, elevated ceilings and rooms flooded with sunlight.

159561-ViewtoLivingRoo.jpg

159562-ViewtoLivingRoo.jpg

159563-RearDeck.jpg

159564-LivingRoomdetai.jpg

159565-LivingRoom.jpg

159566-DiningSpace.jpg

159567.jpg

159568-FamilyKitchenDi.jpg

159569-ViewthroughDini.jpg

159570-LivingRoomdetai.jpg

159571-Bathroomdetail.jpg

159820.jpg

From the architect:

The project brief for this inner-city renovation required us to create an inherently efficient design solution that maximised the perception of space and volume.

A light and natural interior palette, combined with bold external lines and layering of the building form, all work together to create inviting and comfortable spaces.

Spaces are carefully configured to create independent zones without compromising the feeling of openness or visual connection.

Project Summary
LocationNorthcote, VIC
Year2018
StatusComplete
Size260 m²
Credits
ArchitectMitsuori Architects
PhotographerDan Preston
