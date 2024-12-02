Sun Catcher House

From the architect:

Designed to maximise space and light, this home features carefully configured spaces, elevated ceilings and rooms flooded with sunlight.

The project brief for this inner-city renovation required us to create an inherently efficient design solution that maximised the perception of space and volume.

A light and natural interior palette, combined with bold external lines and layering of the building form, all work together to create inviting and comfortable spaces.

Spaces are carefully configured to create independent zones without compromising the feeling of openness or visual connection.

Images: Supplied