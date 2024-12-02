The timeless beauty of the Summer Hill House

From the Architect

The clients wanted to retain the main section of the timber Victorian cottage for use as bedrooms and demolish the rear section of the house with the idea of adding the Living areas, plus a master bedroom suite to an upper level.

The owners bought this cute but very dilapidated timber Victorian Cottage in 2017. The four front rooms and the hall of the cottage were retained as bedrooms and a bathroom, with the rear ‘lean-to’ section of the house removed to make way for a new wing housing the Living Rooms, Kitchen, Terraces, plus Laundry and Butler’s Pantry. The new wing kept the cottage proportions and vernacular of the existing house, respecting the local Heritage Conservation Area and is barely visible from the street.

The Master Suite including a bedroom, bathroom and wardrobe were located above the Kitchen and Pantry, allowing the Dining and Living Room below to have a vaulted cathedral ceiling. As the rear of the property faced south, a courtyard in the centre of the house was created to allow the northern sun to penetrate through to the Living Rooms and Kitchen.

A large jacaranda tree is visible from all the Living Rooms and the Master Bedroom and creates a purple carpet across the lawn in November.

Images: Supplied