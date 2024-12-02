Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Subtropical modernism: Reinventing the Queenslander

Subtropical modernism: Reinventing the Queenslander

This residential project, designed by Shaun Lockyer Architects, involved the fusion of a traditional Queenslander with a concrete garden room.

Dover-House_1.jpg

sharestar

1 of 8 slides

Dover-House_2.jpg

sharestar

1 of 8 slides

Dover-House_3.jpg

sharestar

1 of 8 slides

Dover-House_4.jpg

sharestar

1 of 8 slides

Dover-House_5.jpg

sharestar

1 of 8 slides

Dover-House_6.jpg

sharestar

1 of 8 slides

Dover-House_7.jpg

sharestar

1 of 8 slides

Dover-House_8.jpg

sharestar

1 of 8 slides

Sometimes it’s easier to start fresh, rather than adding to a classic design. Other times, with the right approach, an alteration or addition can successfully reinvent (or at least reinterpret) the wheel.

Take the Dover House in Queensland, for example. The project, designed by Shaun Lockyer Architects, involved the fusion of a traditional Queenslander with a concrete garden room.

Dover-House_4-1.jpg

The existing timber dwelling remains at the front of the site, while the concrete addition sits at the rear and out to the sides.

Dover-House_3-1.jpg

This new extension accommodates a living and dining area equipped with a barbeque. An outdoor fireplace is also contained within the new build, which the architects say, “creates sense of occasion whilst simultaneously punctuating the connection of house and garden”.

Dover-House_5-1.jpg

Through large outdoor curtains, the indoor-meets-outdoor space opens to the rear lawn which features a pool, cricket pitch and basketball/handball court.

Dover-House_2-1.jpg

Though the project has incorporated timber and tin where it related to the existing home, the concrete structure creates a stark contrast.

“The project explores an eclectic mix of materials including concrete, timber, and encaustic tiles and wallpaper, which brings a unique personality to the revitalisation of this family’s home,” explains the architects.

Linking the two forms, however, is an extruded section of the pitched roof that forms a portal to the backyard.

Throughout Dover House, natural light and ventilation is maximised through louvre windows, skylights and large sliding doors.

Project Summary
LocationQLD
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectShaun Lockyer Architects
PhotographerDaniel Aulsebrook
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap