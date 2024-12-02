Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Stunning architectural response to a cosy cul-de-sac site

Stunning architectural response to a cosy cul-de-sac site

This project is a response to a small inner-city block in a cosy neighbourhood cul-de-sac.

34737-STREETELEVATION.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34738-STREETELEVATION.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34739-ENTRYDETAIL.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34740.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34741-FIRSTFLOORBALCO.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34742-LIVINGROOMENTRY.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34743-TIMBERSCREENDET.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34744-BACKYARD.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34745-KITCHENDINING.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34746-KITCHENDINING.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34747-LIVINGROOMKITCH.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34748-KITCHENDINING.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34749-LIVINGROOMFROME.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34750-BACKDECK.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34751-STREETELEVATION.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34752-STREETELEVATION.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34753-DRONEVIEW.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34756-FIRSTFLOORPLAN.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

34757-GROUNDFLOORPLAN.jpg

sharestar

1 of 19 slides

architecture

This project is a response to a small inner-city block in a cosy neighbourhood cul-de-sac.

With the site being surrounded by single-storey homes, the clients were looking for a two-storey home with a minimised visual impact that would respect the character of the suburb.

In response to this, the architect used downward sloping external timber screens to compress the frontage, creating the illusion that the house is sloping towards the ground. The screens were also used to soften the solid rendered walls behind, and to bring together the façade.

In addition, a spacious first-floor balcony filled with pot plants faces the street to create a natural (rather than built) skyline. The balustrade’s lowest point also faces the street, and combined with the sculptural entry canopy it “gives a gentle nod to the surrounding houses”, says the architect.

Sustainability was another important factor in the home’s design.

The clients wanted to avoid the use of any harsh materials, which led to the interior use of oils instead of paints, polished concrete slab and naturally oiled spotted gum stairs and flooring.

The building’s design also utilises solar energy, northern orientation, cross-ventilation, exposed concrete flooring, batten shutters and rendered brick veneer walls to create substantial thermal mass and reduced energy use, while maximising occupant comfort.

The architect describes this project as having “an ethical and gentle approach … reconciling the needs of a modern family with a desire to respect and enhance their existing neighbourhood”.

Project Summary
LocationNorthcote, VIC
Year2018
StatusComplete
Size270 m²
Credits
ArchitectStar Architecture
PhotographerDarren Kerr
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap