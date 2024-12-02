Logo
Strath Creek Sustainable Holiday Home

Strath Creek Sustainable Holiday Home

Nestled in the picturesque countryside of Strath Creek, a red brick bungalow from the 1960s stood out as an unexpected and incongruous sight.

From the architect:

Strath Creek Sustainable Holiday Home

With a layout more suited to suburban living, the value of retaining the existing structure appeared limited at first glance. However, the challenge of recycling and transforming the bungalow into a modern, sustainable, and leasable holiday home proved to be a fulfilling undertaking.

Strath Creek Sustainable Holiday Home

Strath Creek Sustainable Holiday Home

Working with the same owner as the Narandurnung House, we faced the task of redesigning the bungalow to fit seamlessly into the surrounding environment. The result was a new and expanded design, featuring a vaulted ceiling over the living zone that captures the stunning views. The remaining spaces were reorganised within the original walls for functionality and comfort.

Strath Creek Sustainable Holiday Home

Strath Creek Sustainable Holiday Home

To enhance the livability of the space, we replaced the original roof structure with a double-gable ended design, creating a verandah and entertaining deck with a pergola and retractable roof.

Strath Creek Sustainable Holiday Home

Strath Creek Sustainable Holiday Home

The home is also designed to be super energy efficient, incorporating the principles of Passive House. The new building envelope features superior insulation, airtightness, high-performance windows, and a heat recovery ventilation system for optimal energy efficiency and indoor air quality.

Strath Creek Sustainable Holiday Home

The result is a beautiful and sustainable holiday home that blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings, showcasing the potential of thoughtful architectural design to create a harmonious living environment.

Project Summary
LocationStrath Creek, VIC
Year2022
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectBorland Architects
PhotographerDave Kulesza
Logo
