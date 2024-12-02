Strath Creek Sustainable Holiday Home

From the architect:

Nestled in the picturesque countryside of Strath Creek, a red brick bungalow from the 1960s stood out as an unexpected and incongruous sight.

With a layout more suited to suburban living, the value of retaining the existing structure appeared limited at first glance. However, the challenge of recycling and transforming the bungalow into a modern, sustainable, and leasable holiday home proved to be a fulfilling undertaking.

Working with the same owner as the Narandurnung House, we faced the task of redesigning the bungalow to fit seamlessly into the surrounding environment. The result was a new and expanded design, featuring a vaulted ceiling over the living zone that captures the stunning views. The remaining spaces were reorganised within the original walls for functionality and comfort.

To enhance the livability of the space, we replaced the original roof structure with a double-gable ended design, creating a verandah and entertaining deck with a pergola and retractable roof.

The home is also designed to be super energy efficient, incorporating the principles of Passive House. The new building envelope features superior insulation, airtightness, high-performance windows, and a heat recovery ventilation system for optimal energy efficiency and indoor air quality.

The result is a beautiful and sustainable holiday home that blends seamlessly with its natural surroundings, showcasing the potential of thoughtful architectural design to create a harmonious living environment.