Stoney Rise Wine’s new cellar door by Cumulus

Located on the shores of Gravelly Beach, Cumulus Studio has devised a replacement to the former Stoney Rise Wine's Cellar Door that toys with one’s vision from various positions and angles. Built with high-quality materials and producing a small footprint, the carefully thought-out design is very much a destination amongst the bustling winery cellar door culture of Tasmania.

The brief given to Cumulus asked for a cellar door that would enable a unique wine experience, peerless in terms of its ability to provide a memorable time at a winery. Not to skip over practicality, Stoney Rise requested that the space be able to be staffed by one person, as well as possessing the ability to host a range of functions including the day to day trading of the cellar door, to dinner parties and social gatherings.

The conceptual approach puts the visitor experience at the forefront, despite the small footprint the building is enriched by material selection and simple architectural gestures such as plinths, edges and blade walls.

The work conducted by Cumulus in the design process has resulted in a spectacular and cunning exterior that plays with geometrics. When standing at different angles, an assortment of shapes rear their heads, with no two angles providing the same view. As you drive in upon the brow of the contour, the long face of the building welcomes you, but by the time you have parked, it has folded back in on itself.

As you walk toward the building it begins to unfold again, leading visitors out of the wind and towards the warmth of the building. Similarly to the way you were enveloped into the building on arrival once within the space, it unfolds inviting you back into the landscape framing the rural context.

The building’s location and orientation was considered for capturing views of Kanamaluka (River Tamar) to the east and views to a grape plantation to the west, as well as environmental factors such as solar orientation and wind protection that are crucial to the longevity and sustainability of the site.

Emphasis was given to locally sourced, natural, untreated and long-lasting materials that will patina and age over time – possessing similar characteristics to a fine wine that gains its character over the course of time. The congruent colour scheme of interior and exterior gives a sense of fluidity to the whole project, with spotted gum timber walls, locally sourced Daniel Robertson brick finishes, dark lighting fixtures and a large freestanding conversation counter all distinguished touches.

Building on the character of the site and the previous cellar door, Cumulus have done an excellent job in maintaining the feel and theme of the winery both inside and out. The new cellar door provides Stoney Rise with more flexibility, practicality and above all, a cellar door that is a sensational place to visit.