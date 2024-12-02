Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Station Street House

Station Street House

Station Street House sits on a prominent corner site in the heart of Carlton North. A new brick wall, distinct from the original pressed red bricks, forms the addition to the rear of the house.

133230.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

133231.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

133233.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

133235.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

133237.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

133238.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

133242.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

133243.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

133244.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

133245.jpg

sharestar

1 of 10 slides

From the architects

Station Street House sits on a prominent corner site in the heart of Carlton North. A new brick wall, distinct from the original pressed red bricks, forms the addition to the rear of the house.

The wall wraps around the site to form a series of internal and external spaces.

Station Street House sits on a prominent corner site in the heart of Carlton North. A new brick wall, distinct from the original pressed red bricks, forms the addition to the rear of the house.

The zinc clad first-floor addition sits above the brick plinth, forming a collection of volumes when viewed from the street. A balance was sought between old and new, with equal weight given to the portion of existing building envelope that was retained.

The zinc clad first-floor addition sits above the brick plinth, forming a collection of volumes when viewed from the street. A balance was sought between old and new, with equal weight given to the portion of existing building envelope that was retained.

The central courtyard creates an interstitial zone, which breaks up the living spaces while allowing them to remain visually connected. The interior spaces are defined by a series of layers, creating a sense of intimacy and enclosure. Sheer curtains filter light and provide privacy from both the street and within the house.

The central courtyard creates an interstitial zone, which breaks up the living spaces while allowing them to remain visually connected. The interior spaces are defined by a series of layers, creating a sense of intimacy and enclosure. Sheer curtains filter light and provide privacy from both the street and within the house.

Outside a perforated steel stair connects the house to the study, an introverted space accessed along the walkway, a tall and narrow bridge offering only a view of the sky.

Project Summary
LocationCarlton North, VIC
Year2018
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectRobert Simeoni Architects
PhotographerDavid Chatfield
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap