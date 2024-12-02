Logo
Stack Effect House

Stack Effect House

A new two-storey addition with significant alteration works were undertaken on an existing cream brick house in Rosanna.

A new two-storey addition with significant alteration works were undertaken on an existing cream brick house in Rosanna.

The new additions take advantage of the sloped site by creating additional bedroom and living areas within a series of stepped cubed forms. The configuration of these intersecting forms and openings help encourage cross-flow ventilation throughout the home.

The additions are in stark contrast to the traditional suburban house yet respect its overall roof heights and proportions. New living areas open onto landscaped surrounds and a cantilevered study makes one feel suspended in nature.

The new additions take advantage of the sloped site by creating additional bedroom and living areas within a series of stepped cubed forms. The configuration of these intersecting forms and openings help encourage cross-flow ventilation throughout the home.

Key products used:

Aluminium doors and windows;
'Colorbond' profiled cladding;
Merbau decking;
Rendered masonry;

The new additions take advantage of the sloped site by creating additional bedroom and living areas within a series of stepped cubed forms. The configuration of these intersecting forms and openings help encourage cross-flow ventilation throughout the home.

Key sustainability features:

Double glazing;
Solar skylights;
Solar orientation;
Insulation throughout;
Bladder rainwater tanks;
Reclaimed flooring and paving;

The new additions take advantage of the sloped site by creating additional bedroom and living areas within a series of stepped cubed forms. The configuration of these intersecting forms and openings help encourage cross-flow ventilation throughout the home.

Project Summary
LocationRosanna, VIC
Year2019
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectSG2 Design
PhotographerDavid Hensel
