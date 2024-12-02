Stack Effect House

A new two-storey addition with significant alteration works were undertaken on an existing cream brick house in Rosanna.

The new additions take advantage of the sloped site by creating additional bedroom and living areas within a series of stepped cubed forms. The configuration of these intersecting forms and openings help encourage cross-flow ventilation throughout the home.

The additions are in stark contrast to the traditional suburban house yet respect its overall roof heights and proportions. New living areas open onto landscaped surrounds and a cantilevered study makes one feel suspended in nature.

Key products used:

Aluminium doors and windows;

'Colorbond' profiled cladding;

Merbau decking;

Rendered masonry;

Key sustainability features:

Double glazing;

Solar skylights;

Solar orientation;

Insulation throughout;

Bladder rainwater tanks;

Reclaimed flooring and paving;