Spatial complexity creates peace and harmony in a family home

Coorparoo House carefully negotiates a sloping site to harness views of the city and garden, while also maintaining privacy through stepped floor levels and separate zones for family members.

“The brief for Coorparoo House was an interesting one,” says the architect.

“It was for a family transitioning from young children to one looking to support the growing independence of young adults. The clients were looking to keep the family together as much as possible and allow appropriate breathing space to engage and be together while also giving all of the individuals in the family their own private space… and potentially their future families.”

While the architect initially saw the site’s sloping topography as a challenge, it turned out to be an opportunity; the architect was able to create a series of cascading spaces for individual family members that culminate in expansive communal living spaces sitting around the landscaped courtyard.

“Striking a balance between independence and togetherness, rooms are designed to respect both adult and teenage domains,” says the architect.

“Stepped floor levels and three separate bedroom zones create spatial complexity and a subtle separation that promotes household peace and harmony.”

The home embraces Brisbane’s subtropical climate through living spaces clustered around the courtyard and sliding glass walls that promote indoor-outdoor living. An interplay of double and triple height volumes also creates generous room proportions, “with full height openings promoting a feeling of infinite space”.