south terrace house

This project is a stunning extension to a grand Victorian terrace in Clifton Hill. The extension responds to the slope of the site by incorporating a series of gentle internal and external level changes.

This creates a succession of spacious and light-filled living areas at ground level, and an expansion of the existing dark and damp subfloor spaces to create a new large rumpus room and feature wine cellar.

Existing spaces in the original front part of the house have been largely retained, refreshed by new internal finishes and light fittings. A new generous kitchen and dining area at the rear are separated from a sunken living room by a double-sided wood fireplace and hearth.

The white stacked brickwork of the fireplace provides a solid visual anchor for the surrounding spaces. The palette of pale oak timbers and warm grey tiles and stone keeps these south-facing spaces bright, with contrast provided by natural walnut veneer joinery and black steel-framed windows and doors.

The use of natural materials, namely brick and timber, creates a warm and inviting atmosphere. A marble countertop and large bay windows further the contemporary ambience.