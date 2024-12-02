Showcasing an innovative and calculated modular design, the Modscape-designed Somers Modular Home is an exercise in luxury and light.

Located in the south-east of Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, the project centred around the knockdown of an existing dwelling on the block. Modscape were tasked with creating a retreat to be utilised by the client’s and their family in the warmer months of the year.

The home is spacious in proportion, with optimal views of the surrounding bay witnessed from a number of different spots. Accessibility is a key feature of the entire design, with a lift, extra-wide staircase, open bathrooms, and expansive hallways all essential aspects of the clients’ brief.

The front and backyards feature an abundance of lush local plantations and connect to the home through the implementation of large entryways. The lift and stairs open to the vast living space that is bathed in natural light.

Blackbutt timber and quartz-zinc cladding is the domineering influence on the external tonal palette, intertwining gorgeously with blue skies, stone pathways and green flora. Oak timber flooring, stone benchtops and white cabinetry seek to complement the beachside aesthetic.

Modscape have demonstrated the quality and beauty of a modular build in delivering Somers Modular Home. Minimalistic in character and sitting comfortably amongst its surroundings, the dwelling’s warm and inviting nature is credited to its accessibility and functionality.