smooch's palace trentini design

Smooch’s Palace

Smooch’s Palace, with views to the ocean, coastal hinterland and abundance of natural light demanded a restrained palette to emphasise the beauty and tranquillity of its surroundings.

Smooch’s Palace, with views to the ocean, coastal hinterland and abundance of natural light demanded a restrained palette to emphasise the beauty and tranquillity of its surroundings.

Home to a busy family of five, spanning three generations, the design brief was to create a home that could withstand everything that life could throw at it.

We were brought into the project at a time when the home was devastated by flooding, damaging the home over two levels and rendering it uninhabitable. This was the starting point for the design, with an image of the final product bringing peace and harmony to a once stress-filled environment.

A tapestry of whites and warm neutrals are woven through the interiors to effect calm and peace on the occupants and bring this gorgeous ocean home back to life.

Project Summary
LocationPort Macquarie, NSW
Year2022
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectTrentini Design
PhotographerDerek Swalwell
