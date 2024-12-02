There’s been many calls by architects and experts alike to reduce the footprint of our homes in order to achieve true sustainability. R Architecture’s Small Footprint Housing project, located in Pascoe Vale South, bucks typical housing design trends to build upwards and provide a contemporary take on Melbourne’s quintessential terrace houses.

The design references a number of building typologies within the area, which led to a sensitive design. With close proximity to the CBD and public transport, the homes are conveniently located to a host of commercial and institutional amenities. Sturdy materials channel the industrial surroundings, which underpins the durability and quality of the build.

R Architecture have looked to ensure views out to the street without opening the homes up to passers by. Terraces, windows and street-facing yards invite outdoor engagement, without allowing a view into the private living quarters.

The interior features small yet generous living spaces which capture sunlight and ventilation, as well as shielding noise from the street. The kitchens and living spaces open out onto the terraces, which gives occupants the ability to both enjoy views of the street and easily maximise social opportunities. The terraces are shaded by the upper-level floor plate, allowing for use throughout all seasons.

Offering an alternative to oversized, gaudy inner city homes, Small Footprint Housing suitably responds to its location and context, resulting in a practical and functional grouping of homes. The modest and thoughtful design offers thought to how governments and larger entities might go about creating additional affordable housing lots, in a time when it has become crucial to do so.