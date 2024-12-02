Austin Maynard Architects' Slate House is a unique and environmentally conscious apartment building situated in the heart of Brighton.

Comprising 14 homes across three levels, it is the first of its kind in the area to operate entirely without the use of fossil fuels. Designed to blend seamlessly into its Victorian streetscape surroundings, the Slate House is built on a T-shaped block and fronts two streets.

The structure is composed of smaller pavilions, with a sleek and durable exterior featuring a palette of slate, terracotta, brick, and white masonry.

The interior of the building is equally impressive, featuring bespoke, sustainable elements such as charcoal cabinetry, timber walls and floors, and cream ceilings. These elements help to create a warm and inviting atmosphere that is both modern and timeless.

In addition to its unique design features, the Slate House has achieved an impressive 8.2 NatHERS rating, making it one of the most energy-efficient apartment buildings in Brighton. This is due to its use of passive solar design and high performing insulation, which help to regulate temperature and minimise energy consumption.

Slate House represents a bold new approach to sustainable living, offering residents a comfortable and stylish home that is entirely powered by renewable energy sources.