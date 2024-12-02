Design Studio Group’s Seven Ways Affordable Housing project seeks to take the challenge of creating accessible living in a bustling urban environment head on.

Located in Sydney’s south at Rockdale, the site’s proximity to public transport and amenity is capitalised upon, striking the right balance between functionality and quality.

The project cleverly utilises available space by positioning itself adjacent to a rail line. This proximity provides easy access to jobs, shops, and entertainment options, reducing the need for car ownership.

Additionally, the design incorporates a rooftop communal space, offering residents a place to unwind and socialise while enjoying panoramic views of the city centre and waterfront an integration seldom seen within typical affordable housing developments.

Brickwork is the hero within the building’s facade, referencing the existing design typology of Rockdale. This approach creates a sense of continuity and respect for the local aesthetic, allowing the project to seamlessly integrate into the surrounding streetscape.

A harmonious combination of affordability and design excellence has resulted in a high-quality design response provided by Design Studio Group. Residents will benefit from the considerations made by the practice to take advantage of its strategic placement and high quality living experience.