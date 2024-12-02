semi detached smarts

From the architect:

This project involved the refurbishment and extension of a single level federation semi-detached dwelling.

The scope involved refurbishing the street façade and retaining lower level rooms, to be in line with the original period detailing, and extending to the rear and above with an additional level in a contrasting contemporary aesthetic.

The site provided the challenge of being predominantly south and west facing. We were presented with the task of bringing light in where we needed it into the body of the dwelling, whilst also shielding the rear façade and deck area from the western sun.

The original elements of the cottage were retained and lovingly restored, with the new areas of the home extended in a way that respected the existing, but created contemporary light filled spaces to the rear and first floor extended footprint throughout.

To increase the habitable space and address the challenges of a south side semi detached dwelling with a predominant west facing rear frontage.